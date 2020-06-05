Previous
Spring Beauty... by seattlite
Photo 2186

Spring Beauty...

Spring beauty abounds. This capture was taken in Lincoln Park a few days ago.

5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors to brighten up the day. Lovely shot.
June 5th, 2020  
Joan ace
Beautiful composition, Gloria! Such vibrant colors!
June 5th, 2020  
tony gig
Beautiful flowers and shot...fav
June 5th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2020  
