Photo 2186
Spring Beauty...
Spring beauty abounds. This capture was taken in Lincoln Park a few days ago.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2192
photos
207
followers
219
following
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors to brighten up the day. Lovely shot.
June 5th, 2020
Joan
ace
Beautiful composition, Gloria! Such vibrant colors!
June 5th, 2020
tony gig
Beautiful flowers and shot...fav
June 5th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2020
