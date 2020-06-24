Previous
FAITH by seattlite
FAITH

1 Peter 5:6-7
"6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. 7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you."

Post cataract surgery is going well. Thanks for you well wishes.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Julie Duncan ace
So gorgeous! Glad you're doing well! I love the phrase "in due time" in this verse - there's a world of learning there. :)
June 24th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Beautiful picture, Gloria. Glad your surgery went well
June 24th, 2020  
