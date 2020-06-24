Sign up
Discuss
FAITH
1 Peter 5:6-7
"6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. 7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you."
Post cataract surgery is going well. Thanks for you well wishes.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Julie Duncan
ace
So gorgeous! Glad you're doing well! I love the phrase "in due time" in this verse - there's a world of learning there. :)
June 24th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Beautiful picture, Gloria. Glad your surgery went well
June 24th, 2020
