Previous
Next
Lily by seattlite
Photo 2210

Lily

This lovely, rain-drenched lily caught my as I walked in the rain around Green Lake last Saturday. June is typically rainy in Seattle which is okay with me since it keeps the plants and grass watered. Have a great Monday.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition capture with lovely details and droplets.
June 29th, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful. love the water droplets!
June 29th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot and I love the water droplets.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise