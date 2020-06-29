Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2210
Lily
This lovely, rain-drenched lily caught my as I walked in the rain around Green Lake last Saturday. June is typically rainy in Seattle which is okay with me since it keeps the plants and grass watered. Have a great Monday.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2216
photos
206
followers
217
following
605% complete
View this month »
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition capture with lovely details and droplets.
June 29th, 2020
Julie Ryan
Beautiful. love the water droplets!
June 29th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot and I love the water droplets.
June 29th, 2020
