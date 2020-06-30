Previous
Raindrops by seattlite
Photo 2211

Raindrops

Raindrops at Green Lake. This shot was taken earlier this month on a rainy day :). Have a great day!
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
