Lupines by seattlite
Lupines

Lupines with lovely shades of pink colors. This shot was taken in May 2020 in my neighbor's garden. Thanks for stopping by.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

gloria jones

seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Lovely, love the lupines. Enjoyed seeing them when we travel up north.
July 1st, 2020  
