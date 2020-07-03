Previous
Breathe by seattlite
Breathe

Calm down and breathe...at least that is what I keep telling myself. This shot was taken in May 2020 from the lower walking trail at Lincoln Park. Enjoy your day.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
July 3rd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture and scenery.
July 3rd, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
So beautiful scene
July 3rd, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 3rd, 2020  
