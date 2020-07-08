Previous
City Blues by seattlite
This was Seattle yesterday...overcast, rain sprinkles, and intermittent sunbreaks. This shot was taken from the Don Armeni Park in West Seattle.The title has more than one meaning if you get my drift. Enjoy your Wednesday.
