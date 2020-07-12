Sign up
Photo 2223
Cloudscape
I love taking photos of cloudscapes and skyscapes mostly because there is such a sense of freedom, hope, faith, and belief. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago from Lincoln Park's lower walking trail. Thanks for stopping by.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2229
photos
203
followers
217
following
609% complete
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Magnificent capture of this awesome cloudscape.
July 12th, 2020
