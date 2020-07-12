Previous
Cloudscape by seattlite
Cloudscape

I love taking photos of cloudscapes and skyscapes mostly because there is such a sense of freedom, hope, faith, and belief. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago from Lincoln Park's lower walking trail. Thanks for stopping by.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Magnificent capture of this awesome cloudscape.
July 12th, 2020  
