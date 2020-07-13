Previous
Sweet Pea by seattlite
Photo 2224

Sweet Pea

Sweet peas grow along a neighbor's hillside every year. This shot was taken last month.Enjoy your day.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - it looks like what I call an everlasting sweet -pea ( it flowers every year ) fav
July 13th, 2020  
