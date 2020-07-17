Previous
Next
Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 2228

Sunflower

I came across this tall sunflower during a walk last week. The chocolate-colored center was begging for a close up shot. Thanks for stopping by.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it ...fav
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise