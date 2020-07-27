Previous
Fushia by seattlite
Green Lake has a couple of garden areas that never fail to have a photo op. This fushia plant's blooms and buds caught my eye for this capture. Enjoy your Monday.
gloria jones

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful fuchsia , great dof and composition ! fv
July 27th, 2020  
