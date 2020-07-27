Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2238
Fushia
Green Lake has a couple of garden areas that never fail to have a photo op. This fushia plant's blooms and buds caught my eye for this capture. Enjoy your Monday.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2244
photos
206
followers
218
following
613% complete
View this month »
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful fuchsia , great dof and composition ! fv
July 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close