Morning Glory by seattlite
Morning Glory

Morning Glory is an invasive plant; however, it looked very pretty growing along the shoreline of Green Lake. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae ace
I love the delicacy of pure whiteness here! fav
August 2nd, 2020  
