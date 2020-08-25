Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This is the same Great Blue Heron that I captured in takeoff and in flight. He had just landed and was walking in the surf at Lincoln Park Beach when I took this shot. Look at the size of his foot that is lifted out of the water.
25th August 2020

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful bird and an excellent capture.
August 25th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
August 25th, 2020  
