Photo 2267
Great Blue Heron
This is the same Great Blue Heron that I captured in takeoff and in flight. He had just landed and was walking in the surf at Lincoln Park Beach when I took this shot. Look at the size of his foot that is lifted out of the water.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2267
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful bird and an excellent capture.
August 25th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
August 25th, 2020
