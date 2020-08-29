Previous
Fall Look by seattlite
Fall Look

There are certainly a few areas that already have a fall look like this one at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great weekend.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely colour tones of Autumn ,but brings sadness that Spring and Summer have passed by in this strange world of covid19 - fav
August 29th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
FAVtastic :)
August 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful fall setting.
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
August 29th, 2020  
tony gig
Looks a wonderful place to sit and ponder...fav
August 29th, 2020  
