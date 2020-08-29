Sign up
Photo 2271
Fall Look
There are certainly a few areas that already have a fall look like this one at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great weekend.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely colour tones of Autumn ,but brings sadness that Spring and Summer have passed by in this strange world of covid19 - fav
August 29th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic :)
August 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful fall setting.
August 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
August 29th, 2020
tony gig
Looks a wonderful place to sit and ponder...fav
August 29th, 2020
