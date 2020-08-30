Previous
Colorful Garden by seattlite
Colorful Garden

As summer wanes, gardens are still blooming and colorful. This garden is on one of my walking routes. This shot was taken a week or so ago. The guy that creates and tends to this garden told me he loves to garden and it shows in the end result.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of the lovely flowers, it seems to be a Dahlia paradise.
August 30th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Lovely colours
August 30th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 30th, 2020  
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful colourful shot!

Ian
August 30th, 2020  
