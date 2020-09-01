Previous
Next
September Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 2274

September Sunflower

A sunflower post for the first day of September 2020. However, this shot was taken last month :). Have a great day!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise