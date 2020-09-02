Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2275
Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness
Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness....United States Declaration of Independence. Don't take anything for granted.
This shot was taken a couple of days ago from an elevated level in Lincoln Park. Lots of blue shades were in play from sea to sky. Enjoy your day.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin
ace
Wow - spectacular color
September 2nd, 2020
