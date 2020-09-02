Previous
Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness by seattlite
Photo 2275

Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness....United States Declaration of Independence. Don't take anything for granted.

This shot was taken a couple of days ago from an elevated level in Lincoln Park. Lots of blue shades were in play from sea to sky. Enjoy your day.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Lin ace
Wow - spectacular color
September 2nd, 2020  
