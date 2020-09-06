Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2279
Nieces
Yesterday my two nieces put together a wonderful 70th birthday party for their mom who is my sister. We all had a great time. Have a great Sunday.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2285
photos
203
followers
215
following
624% complete
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Marloes
ace
How wonderful! Joyful couple! Family is so important ❤️
September 6th, 2020
