Previous
Next
Nieces by seattlite
Photo 2279

Nieces

Yesterday my two nieces put together a wonderful 70th birthday party for their mom who is my sister. We all had a great time. Have a great Sunday.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marloes ace
How wonderful! Joyful couple! Family is so important ❤️
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise