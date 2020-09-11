Previous
Crocus by seattlite
Crocus

Crocuses are blooming in neighborhood gardens. Here are a bunch that I spotted on a late afternoon walk a couple of days ago.Enjoy your day.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Jenn ace
What a beautiful shade of purple!
September 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloriously beautiful and uplifting , beautifully captured and light ! fav
September 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful flowers, what a gorgeous colour.
September 11th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Delicate...all singing together ;-)
September 11th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Beautiful colour which really stands out against the background
September 11th, 2020  
