Wildfire Smoke

As you can see, wildfire smoke from Eastern WA, CA, OR is drifting to all points in WA. There's a lot to be upset about regarding loss of life, homes, forests. WA's forests have not been managed for many, many years by using forestry best practices like science-based timber harvesting or Silviculture which keeps forests healthy and less prone to burning. WA has no forest management policies so here we are today. It's my understanding that OR and CA do not have said policies either. It's all so tragic.