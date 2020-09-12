Previous
Wildfire Smoke by seattlite
Photo 2285

Wildfire Smoke

As you can see, wildfire smoke from Eastern WA, CA, OR is drifting to all points in WA. There's a lot to be upset about regarding loss of life, homes, forests. WA's forests have not been managed for many, many years by using forestry best practices like science-based timber harvesting or Silviculture which keeps forests healthy and less prone to burning. WA has no forest management policies so here we are today. It's my understanding that OR and CA do not have said policies either. It's all so tragic.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
@seattlite
*lynn ace
So sad. I hope these horrific fires somehow end soon.
September 12th, 2020  
KV ace
You are so right... that smoke looks bad but makes for an interesting picture.
September 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It's unbelievable to me that there have been no policies in states like that - it's been happening for so many years - consistently - what does it take to make them learn! $$ must be speaking loudly to keep the status quo. So sorry to see this - but does sure make a dramatic picture
September 12th, 2020  
Mave
Very sad. Good shot
September 12th, 2020  
