Photo 2286
Red
This flower shot was taken last month. Have a great Sunday.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2292
photos
204
followers
215
following
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely glossy red on these flowers - great capture!
September 13th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 13th, 2020
