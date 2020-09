Charlie

As I was focused on taking a photo of a flower, Charlie walked (off leash) passed me then stopped, turned toward me and looked up. I turned and saw that Charlie's owner was lagging behind so I waited until he caught up with Charlie and asked to take Charlie's photo. The owner told me that Charlie's breed is a Norwich Terrier and Charlie's name. When I pointed the camera at Charlie, he sat down, tilted his head, looked straight at the camera and smiled. Charlie also made me smile too.