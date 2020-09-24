Previous
Cormorant by seattlite
Photo 2297

Cormorant

A cormorant shot taken at the Don Armeni Park a few days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture. Love it.
September 24th, 2020  
Fisher Family
A super shot - I love that the white shape in the background mirrors thr cormorant - fav!

Ian
September 24th, 2020  
joeyM ace
🤎
September 24th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Great shot Fav
September 24th, 2020  
