Previous
Next
Elliott Bay by seattlite
Photo 2302

Elliott Bay

A capture of Elliott Bay which is the body of water between West Seattle and downtown Seattle. This capture was taken from an elevated view point about a week or so ago. Have a great day.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
love how the red boat pops fav
September 29th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture. I love city shots.
September 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise