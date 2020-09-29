Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2302
Elliott Bay
A capture of Elliott Bay which is the body of water between West Seattle and downtown Seattle. This capture was taken from an elevated view point about a week or so ago. Have a great day.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2308
photos
201
followers
212
following
630% complete
View this month »
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerri Michaels
ace
love how the red boat pops fav
September 29th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture. I love city shots.
September 29th, 2020
