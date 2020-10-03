Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

Another capture of Puget Sound taken several weeks ago. Have a great weekend.
3rd October 2020

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Nina Ganci
amazing layers and tones of blue
fav
October 3rd, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Stunning
October 3rd, 2020  
