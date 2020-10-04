Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2307
Plum Tomatoes
A vegetable garden with plum tomatoes planted on a parking strip in the Seaview neighborhood. I love coming across these vegetable gardens and taking photos. This capture was taken on a rainy day last month. Thanks for stopping by.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2313
photos
201
followers
212
following
632% complete
View this month »
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennie B.
ace
Great bunch of plum tomatoes
October 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of all colours and sizes. Amazing that they are on a parking strip!
October 4th, 2020
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot - and it certainly does look wet - fav!
Ian
October 4th, 2020
