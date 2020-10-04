Previous
Plum Tomatoes by seattlite
Photo 2307

Plum Tomatoes

A vegetable garden with plum tomatoes planted on a parking strip in the Seaview neighborhood. I love coming across these vegetable gardens and taking photos. This capture was taken on a rainy day last month. Thanks for stopping by.
Jennie B. ace
Great bunch of plum tomatoes
October 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of all colours and sizes. Amazing that they are on a parking strip!
October 4th, 2020  
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot - and it certainly does look wet - fav!

Ian
October 4th, 2020  
