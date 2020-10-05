Sign up
Photo 2308
Framed Reflections
These trees made for a natural frame around Green Lake's reflections. This capture was taken last Friday in the late morning. Thanks for stopping by.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl
ace
How appropriate that this lake is named Green Lake...............love the green tones and framing!
October 5th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely light.
October 5th, 2020
