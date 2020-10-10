Previous
Fall Leaves by seattlite
Fall Leaves

Colorful fall leaves are covering portions of Green Lake's shoreline. This shot was taken yesterday. Seattle's weather is starting to turn cooler with clouds and intermittent rain. Enjoy your weekend.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

