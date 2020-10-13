Previous
Fushia by seattlite
Photo 2316

Fushia

Several fushia bushes were filled with blooms and buds at Green Lake. This shot was taken last Friday during an early afternoon walk around the lake. Have a great Tuesday.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
