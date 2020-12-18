Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2382
Sunset Series, continued
November and December 2020 have had the most incredible sunsets. Thank goodness the winter sunsets come early while I am still awake :) to take in their beauty. This is another shot taken at Lowman Park last week.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sky and reflections !
December 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these gorgeous colours and cloudscape.
December 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my goodness, such gorgeous colors.
December 18th, 2020
