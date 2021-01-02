Sign up
Photo 2397
Puget Sound
A long-distance shot looking west across Puget Sound from Lincoln Park. This shot was taken a couple of weeks. Enjoy your weekend.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2403
photos
203
followers
211
following
656% complete
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty tones and great layers.
January 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful blues.
January 2nd, 2021
