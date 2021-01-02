Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

A long-distance shot looking west across Puget Sound from Lincoln Park. This shot was taken a couple of weeks. Enjoy your weekend.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty tones and great layers.
January 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful blues.
January 2nd, 2021  
