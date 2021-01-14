Sign up
Photo 2409
Female Red Wing Black Bird
This capture was taken at Green Lake last week on an overcast, misty day. Thanks for stopping by.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beauty, such lovely plumage patterns and tones.
January 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet close up capture.
January 14th, 2021
