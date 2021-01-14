Previous
Female Red Wing Black Bird by seattlite
Female Red Wing Black Bird

This capture was taken at Green Lake last week on an overcast, misty day. Thanks for stopping by.
14th January 2021

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, such lovely plumage patterns and tones.
January 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet close up capture.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
