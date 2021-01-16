Sign up
Photo 2411
Organic Walnut
Organic Walnut...I asked the couple who were feeding squirrels in Lincoln Park what they were tossing out as food. The woman turned to me and said in a rather haughty voice, " Why organic walnuts, of course." :) Have a great weekend.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2417
photos
208
followers
213
following
660% complete
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 16th, 2021
