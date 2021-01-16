Previous
Organic Walnut by seattlite
Photo 2411

Organic Walnut

Organic Walnut...I asked the couple who were feeding squirrels in Lincoln Park what they were tossing out as food. The woman turned to me and said in a rather haughty voice, " Why organic walnuts, of course." :) Have a great weekend.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 16th, 2021  
