Photo 2423
Red-Winged Black Bird
This red-winged black bird was hard to photograph. He was perched in the middle of a tree at Green Lake and surrounded by bare branches. His singing helped me spot him. This shot was taken yesterday.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What beautiful markings on this blackbird species ! great close-up
January 28th, 2021
Nina Ganci
Amazing timing, I can hear him sing
fav
January 28th, 2021
