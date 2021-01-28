Previous
Red-Winged Black Bird by seattlite
Red-Winged Black Bird

This red-winged black bird was hard to photograph. He was perched in the middle of a tree at Green Lake and surrounded by bare branches. His singing helped me spot him. This shot was taken yesterday.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
What beautiful markings on this blackbird species ! great close-up
January 28th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
Amazing timing, I can hear him sing
fav
January 28th, 2021  
