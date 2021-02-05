Sign up
Photo 2431
Stormy Day Walker
Stormy Day Walker...As long as the people in my candid shots are unrecognizable, I don't mind posting. This gal was bundled up for the wind and rain. Another shot taken a couple of days ago on Alki Ave SW. Enjoy your day.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent candid capture.
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
A wonderful candid, love the way you framed the walker.
February 5th, 2021
Fisher Family
A nice bleak shot emphasised by the hooded walker - fav!
Ian
February 5th, 2021
