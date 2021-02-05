Previous
Stormy Day Walker by seattlite
Stormy Day Walker

Stormy Day Walker...As long as the people in my candid shots are unrecognizable, I don't mind posting. This gal was bundled up for the wind and rain. Another shot taken a couple of days ago on Alki Ave SW. Enjoy your day.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent candid capture.
February 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
A wonderful candid, love the way you framed the walker.
February 5th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A nice bleak shot emphasised by the hooded walker - fav!

Ian
February 5th, 2021  
