Previous
Next
Luna by seattlite
Photo 2432

Luna

A sweet photo taken yesterday of Luna. She was more social than usual and was vying for my attention when I paid too much attention to Mr. Boo. Have a great weekend.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
So sweet and love her markings!
February 6th, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
A very pretty kitty :)
February 6th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Luna is so cute. Sweet capture.
February 6th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A lovely pet portrait!

Ian
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise