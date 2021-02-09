Sign up
Photo 2435
Bare Winter Trees
Another shot taken at Green Lake a few days ago. The bare winter trees have a beauty of their own. Have a great Tuesday.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I agree, bare trees do have a beauty of their own. Lovely shot.
February 9th, 2021
Fisher Family
Another lovely lakeside scene, with the bare trees and the lovely blue sky - fav!
Ian
February 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scenic view and I agree the bare trees are beautiful !
February 9th, 2021
