Bare Winter Trees

Another shot taken at Green Lake a few days ago. The bare winter trees have a beauty of their own. Have a great Tuesday.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
I agree, bare trees do have a beauty of their own. Lovely shot.
February 9th, 2021  
Another lovely lakeside scene, with the bare trees and the lovely blue sky - fav!

February 9th, 2021  
A lovely scenic view and I agree the bare trees are beautiful !
February 9th, 2021  
