Photo 2441
Before The Snowfall...
This shot of downtown Seattle was taken from Hamilton View Point in West Seattle a few days before the snowfall. Hamilton View Point looks east over Elliott Bay to downtown.
Downtown Seattle still looks great from a distance but not so much up close since last spring's, summer's, fall's riots, lootings, burnings of properties took a toll on retail/restaurant businesses.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2447
photos
205
followers
211
following
668% complete
Nada
ace
Lovely city scape
February 15th, 2021
