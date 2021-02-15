Previous
Next
Before The Snowfall... by seattlite
Photo 2441

Before The Snowfall...

This shot of downtown Seattle was taken from Hamilton View Point in West Seattle a few days before the snowfall. Hamilton View Point looks east over Elliott Bay to downtown.

Downtown Seattle still looks great from a distance but not so much up close since last spring's, summer's, fall's riots, lootings, burnings of properties took a toll on retail/restaurant businesses.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nada ace
Lovely city scape
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise