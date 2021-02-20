Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2446
Sleepy Eyes
Luna's eyes have such a cool almond shape especially when they are not wide open. She was trying to nap but was obliging in opening her eyes half-way for this capture. Have a great weekend.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2452
photos
204
followers
211
following
670% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
She is such a beauty - nicely captured.
February 20th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
February 20th, 2021
tony gig
Beautiful face and capture...fav
February 20th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Lovely capture. Her face is rather expressive
February 20th, 2021
