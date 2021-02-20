Previous
Next
Sleepy Eyes by seattlite
Photo 2446

Sleepy Eyes

Luna's eyes have such a cool almond shape especially when they are not wide open. She was trying to nap but was obliging in opening her eyes half-way for this capture. Have a great weekend.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
She is such a beauty - nicely captured.
February 20th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
February 20th, 2021  
tony gig
Beautiful face and capture...fav
February 20th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Lovely capture. Her face is rather expressive
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise