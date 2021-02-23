Sign up
Blue Heron
Blue Heron

Another Green Lake Blue Heron relaxing on the lake's shoreline. I took a full shot and then zoomed and focused on this close up. Have a great day.

23rd February 2021
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
What a terrific close up and great details, love that feathery chest.
February 23rd, 2021
Kingston Road Creative
Wow! Up close and personal. Great, Gloria :)
February 23rd, 2021
KV
ace
Super close up.
February 23rd, 2021
