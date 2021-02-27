Previous
Witch-Hazel by seattlite
Witch-Hazel

Witch-Hazel blooms are on display in Lincoln Park. This shot was taken a couple of days ago while walking through the park on the main upper trail. Have a great weekend.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous, nice bokeh in the back also
February 27th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful colourful shot!

Ian
February 27th, 2021  
