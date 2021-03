Hummingbird

My first thoughts, when this hummingbird landed atop a tree three feet away from where I was standing, were keep steady and focus before this humdinger flies away. Two photos were taken before he flew off. This one being the better of the two. Hummingbirds are a challenge to capture under the best of circumstances...at least for me they are a challenge :). This photo was taken a few days ago while walking on Beach Drive. Have a pleasant day.