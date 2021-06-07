Previous
Flying High In The Sky... by seattlite
Photo 2521

Flying High In The Sky...

Over the weekend, I was walking down Beach Drive on the Emma Schmitz Overlook area and spotted this colorful kite. There was enough wind to keep it flying along with the bonus of a blue sky backdrop which made for a great photo op.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wonderful pop of colour in that beautiful sky.
June 7th, 2021  
I love the colors. Great capture.
June 7th, 2021  
The colours works really well.
June 7th, 2021  
Love how you've caught all the colors against the blue sky.
June 7th, 2021  
