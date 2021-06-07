Sign up
Photo 2521
Flying High In The Sky...
Over the weekend, I was walking down Beach Drive on the Emma Schmitz Overlook area and spotted this colorful kite. There was enough wind to keep it flying along with the bonus of a blue sky backdrop which made for a great photo op.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Wonderful pop of colour in that beautiful sky.
June 7th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
I love the colors. Great capture.
June 7th, 2021
Merrelyn
The colours works really well.
June 7th, 2021
Taffy
Love how you've caught all the colors against the blue sky.
June 7th, 2021
