Previous
Next
Fluffy White Clouds by seattlite
Photo 2525

Fluffy White Clouds

Fluffy white clouds and their reflections at Green Lake were a definite photo op. This capture was taken a few days ago. Have a great Friday.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sky and reflections.
June 11th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise