Photo 2525
Fluffy White Clouds
Fluffy white clouds and their reflections at Green Lake were a definite photo op. This capture was taken a few days ago. Have a great Friday.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2531
photos
200
followers
206
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful sky and reflections.
June 11th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 11th, 2021
