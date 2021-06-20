Sign up
Pink Rose
A sweet-pink rose made its way between the pickets of this weathered fence to say hello which created a great photo op. This shot was taken in my neighborhood a few days ago. Have a great Sunday.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and great textures.
June 20th, 2021
