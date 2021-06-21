Previous
Luna by seattlite
Luna

Miss Luna resting in one of her favorite spots. Have a great Monday.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
She looks very happy in her special spot !
June 21st, 2021  
Lin ace
She matches her rug - cute captured
June 21st, 2021  
Tunia McClure ace
She blends right into the rug.
June 21st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 21st, 2021  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, as she surveys her kingdom!

Ian
June 21st, 2021  
