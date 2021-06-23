Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2537
Green Lake Skyscape
Seattle is having a streak of warm-hot, sunny days. This capture was taken at Green Lake a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2543
photos
200
followers
206
following
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Mallory
ace
So beautiful!
June 23rd, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Amazing clouds, what a beautiful scene!!
June 23rd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful sky
June 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous wispy clouds.
June 23rd, 2021
