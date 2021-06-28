Sign up
Photo 2542
Red and White
Center stage for this red and white poppy. This capture was taken a few days ago in my neighborhood. Have a great Monday.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin
ace
So pretty - I love the dof
June 28th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and soft looking.
June 28th, 2021
