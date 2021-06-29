Previous
Family Outing by seattlite
Photo 2543

Family Outing

I counted 17 goslings. What's your count? This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago. Enjoy your day.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
