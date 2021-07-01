Previous
Dragonfly by seattlite
Dragonfly

Anything that flies is a challenge for me to photograph. Fortunately, this dragonfly landed near me as I was walking around Green Lake last week. Enjoy your day.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Monica
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent close up capture.
July 1st, 2021  
